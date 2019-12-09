NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mobile Gaming Market: About this market

This mobile gaming market analysis considers sales from both online and offline platform. Our study also finds the sales of mobile gaming in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the online mobile gaming segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising number of in-app purchases of virtual goods and microtransactions will play a significant role in the online mobile gaming segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global mobile gaming market report looks at factors such as popularity of multiplayer mobile games, rising adoption of AR games, and increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions. However, growth of alternative gaming platforms, presence of government regulations related to release of games with loot boxes, and risk of cybercrimes in online mobile gaming may hamper the growth of the mobile gaming industry over the forecast period.



Global Mobile Gaming Market: Overview

Rising adoption of AR games

The growing popularity of AR games such as Pokémon Go and Sharks in the Park is encouraging market vendors to introduce new AR mobile games. Prominent market players such as Microsoft, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Sony Corp., and others are making significant investments to incorporate AR technology into their gaming solutions to enhance the gaming experience. In addition, factors such as the growing use of smartphones and tablets, increasing penetration of internet, and the integration of AR technology into mobile devices has further increased the adoption of AR games will lead to the expansion of the global mobile gaming market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The emergence of mobile cloud video gaming

Vendors in the market are partnering with telecommunication service providers and gaming service providers to launch mobile cloud video games. These games eliminate the need for high-quality graphic cards, processors, and regular upgrades. They allow users to avail of gaming experience even on mobile devices with limited storage and processing capabilities. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global mobile gaming market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile gaming manufacturers, that include Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Ubisoft Entertainment.

Also, the mobile gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



