The Global Mobile Imaging Services Market is expected to grow by USD 2.04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global mobile imaging services market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on global mobile imaging services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866824/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits of mobile imaging services for healthcare providers.In addition, innovations impacting mobile diagnostic imaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mobile imaging services market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global mobile imaging services market is segmented as below:



End-user:

Hospitals And Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global mobile imaging services market growth

This study identifies innovations impacting mobile diagnostic imaging as the prime reasons driving the global mobile imaging services market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global mobile imaging services market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mobile imaging services market, including some of the vendors such as Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services, Digirad Corp., Imaging On Site Inc., InHealth Ltd., Insight Imaging Mobile Solutions, Life Healthcare Group, Shared Imaging LLC, Shared Medical Services Inc. and TridentCare LLC .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866824/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

