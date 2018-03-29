LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360547







The global mobile imaging services market size is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Demand for mobile imaging services is primarily driven by global rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal and endocrinal disorders, and neurological and lung disorders.



Aging increases the risk of diseases such as heart diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and neural disorders owing to weaker immune system and body strength. These diseases can also arise as a result of factors such as extended lifespan of individuals, increase in consumption of alcohol, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits.



Some of the companies engaged in mobile imaging services are Cobalt Health, Front Mobile Imaging, Digirad Corporation, InHealth Group Ltd., Alliance HealthCare Services, TridentUSA Health Services, and Shared Medical Services. Mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are among the key strategies adopted by players in the market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in imaging procedures is primarily driving the global market

• By product, MRI accounted for the largest market share in 2016 mainly due to growing use of this imaging technique in accident victims and patients suffering from chronic illnesses

• The others segment, which includes bone densitometers and stereotactic breast biopsy equipment, will exhibit the fastest growth rate owing to factors such as increasing incidence of osteoporosis and growing geriatric population

• North America is dominating the global market, followed by Europe. Adoption of mobile imaging services and exponential growth in remote patient monitoring and telehealth services are prime factors responsible for the growth of these regions

