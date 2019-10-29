NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile VAS market accounted for US$ 53.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 141.35 Bn by 2027. Growth in recent years in the mobile VAS market is primarily driven by the increasing need for digital content creation across industries such as animation, graphics, designing, medical & healthcare, education, banking, and retail among others coupled with the need to drive the revenues for the telecom operators, and the advent of OTT players. Asia Pacific region is observed to garner the highest market share in the mobile VAS market.

The estimates from GSMA state that the total number of unique mobile subscribers across the globe would be close to 5 Bn subscribers by the end of 2017 and would further increase up to 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. By this estimate, close to 75% of the world's population would be subscribed to a mobile service. The tremendous growth in the number of mobile subscribers during this period is majorly attributed to the developing economies of Asia Pacific where large percentage of the world population is concentrated. Further, the ubiquity of smartphones as well as high-speed connectivity has been a key driving factor for innovations in artificial intelligence and also leading to digital transformation. The mobile operators have invested close to US$ 700 Bn in the last decade for the development of the telecommunication network infrastructure. Also, the estimates state that by the end of 2016, there were 4.8 Bn GSM subscribers, and 7.9 Bn SIM connections worldwide. This factor has had a deepening effect on the mobile VAS market.

For the regional estimates, highest number of subscribers are observed in China and India owing to the large populations of both countries.Also, highest subscriber penetration is estimated to be in the European region where the subscriber density is very high.

Large populations and also scope for increasing the subscriber density in the developing countries of India and China have been driving the deployments of telecom towers.These countries are majorly responsible for the growth of mobile VAS market.

Rising subscriber density in a particular area requires the deployment of telecom towers to serve the subscriber base.As the density increases, the existing tower infrastructures prove to be incapable of handling the data traffic created by an ever increasing subscriber base and therefore demand for additional deployments or up gradations on the existing towers with better equipment to enhance the traffic handling capacity.

These areas were largely underserved before, however, with the initiatives taken by the Government and obligatory regulations on the operators to provide services in such areas, the market for telecom tower deployments is further anticipated to grow. Meanwhile, in mature telecom markets where subscriber growth is slowing, operators are evolving their business models to capture increasing value within the expanding mobile ecosystem. This factor would be driving high growth in the mobile VAS market.

The overall mobile VAS market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the mobile VAS market.

It also provides the overview and forecast for the global mobile VAS market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the mobile VAS market.

