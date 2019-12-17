NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Moringa products market accounted for US$ 4,506.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 9,290.1 Mn by 2027. Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics. Moring is known for its nutritional attributes, and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and root are largely used to prepare medicines. Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Due to these attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems. Therefore, the health benefits associated with moringa is projected to boost the growth of moringa products market globally.

Based on product, the moringa products market has been segmented into leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds, others.The leaf powder products segment dominated the moringa products market in 2018.



Moringa leaf powder is composed of naturally-dried moringa leaves and is considered as a rich source of iron, vitamin K & E, vitamin A & calcium, anti-oxidants, etc.It helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue, improves skin texture, and boost immunity and promotes the growth of the muscle.



The demand for moringa leaf powder is comparatively high from end-use industries such as dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Thus, the demand for moringa leaf powder products is high in the global moringa products market.



Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global moringa products market and is forecast to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.The growth of the Moringa products market in this region is primarily attributed to the presence of a large consumer base and high awareness about the health benefits of the moringa products in Asian countries.



Also, rising consciousness about health benefits offered by moringa products is also driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The moringa products manufacturers are expanding their production activities in developed and developing countries such as China, India, so as to meet the rising demands of moringa products in the region.



Some of the players present in global moringa products market Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd, Botanica Natural Products, Earth Expo Company, Green Virgin Products LLC, Kuli Kuli Inc., Moringa Initiative Ltd, Moringa Malawi, Mosagri Lda and Organic India Pvt. Ltd among others.



The overall global moringa products market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the moringa products market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the moringa products market.



