The Global Motion Sensors Market size is expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Motion sensing is an emerging technology that is transforming how machines interact with a human. While the technology majorly finds application in infotainment, with recent innovations, it has successfully penetrated routine household activities and other settings. The rising applications of motion sensors in the consumer electronics and automotive industries have been considerably boosting the market for motion sensors.



An increase in the demand for high-end MEMS accelerometers within the industrial and defense applications are boosting the market growth. These applications may include structural health monitoring for bridges, inertial measurement units for navigation and oil exploration. However, the high cost of detectors and the introduction of inexpensive and low-quality detectors in the motion sensor market may restrain the growth of the market. Despite the restraining factors, growing advancements in technology and novel innovations in motion detectors with their growing applications are creating various opportunities for market expansion.



Base on Technology, the market is segmented into Infrared, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Dual Technology and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., IFM Electronics GmbH, TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, KVH Industries, Inc., Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Technology



• Infrared



• Ultrasonic



• Microwave



• Dual Technology



• Others



By End User



• Consumer Electronics



• Aerospace & Defense



• Healthcare



• Automotive



• Industrial



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Analog Devices, Inc.



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• IFM Electronics GmbH



• TDK Corporation



• Panasonic Corporation



• KVH Industries, Inc.



• Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC



