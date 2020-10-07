NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motor control centers market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 4.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growing demand for industrial automation in developed regions, increased use of electric motors in key industries, and increased industrial plant uptime have boosted the demand for motor control centers. Moreover, the booming power sector and augmented power generation capacities globally would further aid the growth of this market. The stagnancy in the oil & gas industry and the decrease in mining activities in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa would act as restraints for the growth of the motor control centers market.







The low voltage segment is expected to dominate the motor control centers market in 2020

The low voltage segment dominated the motor control centers market in 2019 owing to the extensive adoption of low voltage motors in various industries across the globe.Low voltage motor control centers are mainly installed in the chemical & petrochemical, pulp & paper, food & beverage, automobile, oil & gas, and cement industries.



They are mostly used in industries to control the voltage, speed, torque, and frequency of motors, among other functions. Therefore, they are in high demand, considering the increasing industrialization and urbanization.

The intelligent motor control centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025"

The intelligent segment is estimated to be the fastest growing motor control centers market, by type, from 2020 to 2025.This growth is attributed to the increasing levels of industrial automation in regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.



Although the initial costs of intelligent motor control centers are high, they provide advantages such as reduced installation time.The other benefits of intelligent motor control centers include increased reliability, lesser wiring, reduced maintenance time, greater speed and precision in defect identification, remote monitoring and control, and greater compactness compared to conventional motor control centers.



All these factors are expected to drive the intelligent motor control centers market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead in the global motor control centers market in terms of market size and growth rate

Asia Pacific is currently the largest motor control centers market, followed by North America and Europe.The Asia Pacific market is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing electricity demand, and power generation capacity additions in the region.



It is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with China dominating the regional market.With rising industrial automation and increasing power demand and power infrastructure, the need for high-efficiency motors has increased considerably.



The increasing demand for motors is consequently leading to the growing demand for motor control centers. Apart from the Chinese and Indian markets, the motor control centers markets in countries such as Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and South Korea are also growing at healthy rates.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 60%, Tier II: 20%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level: 80%, Director Level: 15%, and Others: 5%



By Region: Asia Pacific: 40%, North America: 25%, Europe: 15%, South America: 8%, and the Middle East & Africa: 12%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.



The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:



The global motor control centers market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide global and regional presence. The leading players in the motor control centers market are ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), and WEG (Brazil).



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global motor control centers market by type, voltage, component, standard, end-user, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the motor control centers market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for motor control centers market, which would help equipment manufacturers and service providers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.



