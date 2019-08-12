NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market: About this market

Motorcycle transmission control unit controls the modern electronic automatic and semi-automatic transmission system in motorcycles. This motorcycle transmission control unit market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including single-clutch transmission and dual-clutch transmission. Our analysis also considers the sales of motorcycle transmission control unit in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the single-clutch transmission segment had a significant market share. However, the dual-clutch transmission segment is expected to take over the forecast period. Factors such as semi-automatic and automatic transmission technology used in DCT will play a significant role in the dual-clutch transmission segment to enhance its market position. Also, our global motorcycle transmission control unit market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of semi-automatic and automatic transmission in motorcycles, rise in long-distance traveling on motorcycles, and increase in electrification of mechanical components used in motorcycles. However, the high cost of ownership associated with semi-automatic motorcycles, lack of popularity among motorcycles enthusiasts, and increasing complexity of TCUs used in motorcycle may hamper the growth of the motorcycle transmission control unit industry over the forecast period.

Increase in electrification of mechanical components used in motorcycles

Continuous innovations in motorcycle components is resulting in an increased demand for electrification of mechanical components to replace the mechanical parts of the vehicle. The incorporation of electronic components is driving the penetration rate of automation in transmission systems. This will lead to the expansion of the global motorcycle transmission control unit market at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.

Development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmission

The development of hybrid motorcycles has helped many automotive manufacturers to overcome the drawbacks of mile range. This is because hybrid motorcycles are designed with semi-automatic transmission and related components such as motorcycle TCU. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global motorcycle transmission control unit market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle transmission control unit manufacturers, that include Biperformance Development Corp., Continental AG, Ricardo Plc, and SEDEMAC Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the motorcycle transmission control unit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

