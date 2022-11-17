The Global Mountain Bike Market is expected to grow by $3.13 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Mountain Bike Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the mountain bike market and it is poised to grow by $3.13 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Our report on the mountain bike market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by mountain biking tourism acts as catalyst for economic development, increase in women mountain bikers, and inclusion of unified manufacturer standards to ensure safety of riders.

The mountain bike market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The mountain bike market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Leisure

Competition



By Type

Cross country bikes

All mountain bikes

Downhill bikes

Freeride bikes

Dirt jumping bikes



By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in the development of electric mountain bikes as one of the prime reasons driving the mountain bike market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing acceptance of gravel bikes and new materials used for mountain bike frames will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mountain bike market covers the following areas:

Mountain bike market sizing

Mountain bike market forecast

Mountain bike market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mountain bike market vendors that include Alta Cycling Group, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd., Kona Bicycle Co., LAPIERRE SA, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Norco Bicycles, Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Pivot Cycles EU GmbH, Pon Holdings BV, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Trek Bicycle Corp., XDS Bike Co., and Youngone Corp. Also, the mountain bike market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



