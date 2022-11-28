The Global Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Move to earn fitness apps can be described as the digitization of physical activity to advance health and wellbeing. The novel use of a technology called "move-to-earn," or M2E, encourages individuals to get up and move around. In this, participants join a program organized by an M2E platform or sync personal fitness trackers with any participating app.



The concept is not new, but move-to-earn applications make it simpler to get paid for exercising. Wellness initiatives supported by employers offer incentives for staying healthy. Apps that leverage the move-to-earn principle reward users for exercising. Employees who visit the gym or complete particular wellness-related duties will receive gift cards or discounts from companies with corporate wellness programs. The payment varies and is determined by performance.



Some sites charge a fee to join, and those who accomplish a fitness goal successfully split the winnings at the end. Other websites allow participants to sync their fitness tracker, and they give points for every taken step. The latest trend in payment involves digital payment modes like e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, or the newer mode - NFT. By utilizing cryptocurrencies and NFTs, move-to-earn crypto applications go one step further.



These virtual tokens stand for resources that might increase in value independently of the userâ€™s involvement in any move to earn the app. Most of the apps that engage in NFT only allow those accounts that have made any prior NFT purchase. Token owners can exchange their NFTs for cryptocurrencies or sell them for fiat money through third-party exchanges.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The closing of numerous gyms and health clubs as a result of social isolation measures to decrease COVID-19 transmission has a negative impact on young individuals and athletes, resulting in many of them being unable to achieve their fitness goals. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a consumer shift, favoring virtual exercise options over conventional gyms. Because of lockdown restrictions, there has been a significant increase in the use of fitness applications.



Market Growth Factor



Growing Smartphone Users and Internet Connectivity



Fitness apps, particularly move to earn fitness apps, are becoming more popular as a consequence of their advantages and features, such as workout schedules, workout videos, progress visualization, wearable integration, and nutrition. In order to improve general wellness, governments all around the world are working on a variety of initiatives. Mobile network providers see a possible investment opportunity in fitness apps as a result of the growing popularity of smartphones and the publicâ€™s heightened awareness of fitness.



Rising Awareness About the Advantages of Walking as an Exercise



Walking has numerous benefits that have been established through various studies. Heart disease can be prevented by walking, which also increases heart rate, decreases blood pressure, and builds the heart. In just 24 weeks, post-menopausal women can drop their hypertension by roughly 11 points by walking just one to two kilometers every day.



Market Restraining Factor



Data Security and Privacy Worries Escalate with Such Apps



A major concern with these apps is that data kept by several suppliers are not as secure. Since user information is regarded as sensitive, a higher level of privacy must be upheld in order to ensure that only authorized individuals can access it. Regulatory systems in many countries, like the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), safeguard any personal information obtained, utilized, or released within Canada. Canadian organizations may face legal repercussions if found to have violated the Act. Data privacy issues are rapidly expanding as user data volume increases and efforts to digitalize healthcare increase.



Platform Outlook



Based on platform, the move to earn fitness apps market is categorized into android, iOS, and others. The android segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the move to earn the fitness apps market in 2021. This is attributable to the platformâ€™s rising popularity, particularly in emerging nations. The android-based devices are in extremely high numbers as they are not brand-specific operating software. Most cell phone brands in the economic nations work on android.



Device Outlook



On the basis of device, the move to earn fitness apps market is divided into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The wearable devices segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the move to earn the fitness apps market in 2021. The expansion can be ascribed to technological advancements and the rising popularity of wearable fitness equipment. The segmentâ€™s growth is also being positively impacted by rising health concerns.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the move to earn fitness apps market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region procured the maximum revenue share in the move to earn the fitness apps market in 2021. Fitness app adoption is on the rise, and there are many more prominent rivals in the market as a result of rising fitness consciousness and daily health monitoring. Additionally, the market is noticing an increase in the number of partnerships between major firms, which has led to the release of new apps.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Higi SH LLC (Babylon Holdings Limited), Vitality Group International, Inc. (Discovery Limited), Under Armour, Inc. (MayMyFitness), Sweat Coin, Fitmint, Evidation Health, Inc., HealthyWage LLC, Diet Bet (WayBetter, Inc.) and Charity Miles LLC



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Platform



â€¢ iOS



â€¢ Android



â€¢ Others



By Device



â€¢ Smart phones



â€¢ Tablets



â€¢ Wearable Devices



By Geography



â€¢ North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



â€¢ Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



â€¢ Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



â€¢ LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



â€¢ Higi SH LLC (Babylon Holdings Limited)



â€¢ Vitality Group International, Inc. (Discovery Limited)



â€¢ Under Armour, Inc. (MayMyFitness)



â€¢ Sweat Coin



â€¢ Fitmint



â€¢ Evidation Health, Inc.



â€¢ HealthyWage LLC



â€¢ Diet Bet (WayBetter, Inc.)



â€¢ Charity Miles LLC



