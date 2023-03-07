The Global MRI Coils Market is forecast to grow by $1,385.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global MRI Coils Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the MRI coils market and is forecast to grow by $1,385.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the MRI coils market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, a growing number of MRI procedures, and a growing aging population and chronic disease incidences.

The MRI coils market is segmented as below:

By Type

Adult

Pediatric

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centers

Ambulatory care centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the availability of custom MRI coils as one of the prime reasons driving the MRI coils market growth during the next few years. Also, mergers and acquisitions and product launches and a growing preference for multi-channel and multipurpose MRI coils will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the MRI coils market covers the following areas:

MRI coils market sizing

MRI coils market forecast

MRI coils market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MRI coils market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Kaneka Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MicroPort Scientific Corp., MR Instruments Inc., RAPID MR International LLC, ScanMed LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Terumo Medical Corp., Time Medical, and Wallaby Medical Holding Inc. Also, the MRI coils market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

