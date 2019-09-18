NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market size is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) are multilayered capacitors that are made of alternative layers of metal and ceramic. These capacitors have a low impedance value that remains at a high operating frequency. This property makes them suitable for electronic devices to be used as noise suppression. The growing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors in high-specification gadgets like smartphones and tablets is likely to drive the market.



In recent years, the advent of efficient designs with filtering, decoupling, increased capacity, and improved bypassing features has also worked well for the MLCC industry. These latest designs work to ensure thinner layers and improved charging capacity. In addition, MLCCs are commonly used to suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) in DC-DC and AC-AC converters.



Market growth can be majorly attributed to the increasing demand for general capacitors in applications like DC-DC converters, gaming machines, cell phones, LCDs, memory modules, and televisions. In addition, capacitors help remove noise from electronic circuits and enable easier installation in electronic devices with their miniature sizes.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into General Capacitor, Array, Serial Construction, Mega Cap and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Electronics, Telecommunications, Data Transmission, Industrial, Automotive and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc., AFM Microelectronics, Inc., Yageo Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, KEMET Corporation, Vishay InterTechnology, Inc. and Darfon Electronics Corporation. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd., Yageo Corporation, TDK Corporation and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. are some of the forerunners in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market.



