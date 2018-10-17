The Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About Multiplexed Diagnostics



Multiplexed diagnostics refer to the procedure used to analyze multiple analytes in a single cycle of the assay procedure. Multiplexed diagnostics can diagnose and run multiple tests on specimens. These tools are evolved from diagnostic assays that screen a single analyte in a single run of the assay procedure.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5589822



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the multiplexed diagnostics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of multiplexed diagnostic equipment across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, multiplexed diagnostics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• BD

• BioMerieux

• Merck KGaA

• Roche

• Siemens

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



Market driver

• High prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Lack of skilled professionals

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increasing technological advances

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5589822



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

