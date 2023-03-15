The Global Nail Care Products Market is forecast to grow by $6775.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Nail Care Products Market 2023-2027

Source: ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the nail care products market and is forecast to grow by $6775.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. Our report on the nail care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care, expansion of distribution network, and growing customer engagement through digital media platform.

The nail care products market is segmented as below:

By Product

Nail polish

Nail accessories and implements

Nail polish remover

Nail strengthener

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing adoption of home salon services as one of the prime reasons driving the nail care products market growth during the next few years. Also, rising visibility of private-label brands and growing interest in nail art and manicure will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the nail care products market covers the following areas:

Nail care products market sizing

Nail care products market forecast

Nail care products market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nail care products market vendors that include American International Industries, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Brandloft Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nails.INC Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Olive and June LLC, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the nail care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker