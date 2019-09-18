NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market size is expected to reach $845.2 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The membrane filtration process known as nanofiltration is a process that separates a range of inorganic and organic substances from a liquid solution–mainly, but by no means entirely, water. This is achieved through diffusion through a membrane, under pressure differentials that are considerably lower than those for reverse osmosis, but considerably higher than those for ultrafiltration. The development of a thin film composite membrane has given real impetus as a known method to nanofiltration, and its notable growth since then is mainly due to its distinctive capacity to separate and split ionic and comparatively small molecular organic species.



Nanofiltration membrane offers the application in water and wastewater treatment which involves water softening and color removal, water reuse and desalination, and industrial wastewater treatment. Accelerated urbanization and industrialization across developing economies like India and China and increased demand for domestic and industrial water are expected to enhance the growth of the nanofiltration membrane market. High installation expenses and absence of resources in emerging economies such as India, however, limit the market growth.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Polymeric, Inorganic and Hybrid. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food and Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Applied Membranes, Inc., Argonide Corporation, Synder Filtration, Inc., Linde PLC, Merck Group, SPX Flow, Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Siemens AG, GEA Group AG, and Danaher Corporation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



• Polymeric



• Inorganic and



• Hybrid



By Application



• Water & Wastewater Treatment



• Food and Beverages



• Chemical & Petrochemicals



• Pharmaceutical & Biomedical and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Applied Membranes, Inc.



• Argonide Corporation



• Synder Filtration, Inc.



• Linde PLC



• Merck Group



• SPX Flow, Inc.



• Alfa Laval AB



• Siemens AG



• GEA Group AG



• Danaher Corporation



