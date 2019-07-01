NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Analysis Report By Mass, By End Use (Defense & Security), By Application (Communication & Navigation, Scientific Research), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05785351/?utm_source=PRN







The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is expected to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 22.2% over the forecast period. Upsurge in earth observation missions, along with development of Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV), is expected to propel market growth.



The emerging role of small satellites in the telecom sector has enabled telecom providers to accelerate 5G deployment globally, along with creating market opportunities for satellite communication (satcom) industry stakeholders.Deploying small satellites for 5G deployment can particularly benefit in the form of wide area coverage, cost-effectiveness, and reliability.



At the same time, latest technologies, such as new solar panel cell technology and star tracker technology, are also allowing small satellites to strengthen their position in the broader satellite industry.



The growth of the communications sector, coupled with the continued adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to open opportunities in the global market.The continued adoption of IoT will particularly encourage start-ups to launch their small satellites.



For instance, Hiber is expected to launch its first nanosatellite in 2019 to deliver internet connectivity to remote locations using Hiberband modem and support potential IoT projects globally.



Government support is a key factor encouraging companies to launch nanosatellites and microsatellites for communication and navigation, earth observation, and remote sensing applications.Several governments are developing means to utilize the information obtained from such satellites in a more efficient manner for the public sector.



For instance, the UK Space Agency's Space for Smarter Government Program (SSGP) allows departments to share expertise, data, and services related to nanosatellites and microsatellites as well as information obtained from these satellites.



However, despite substantial growth of the global market, frequent delays in satellite launches are leading to skepticism. Nevertheless, independent launch vehicles being developed and low-cost sensors being manufactured by key companies are likely to help overcome these growth barriers.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The nanosatellites segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The progression toward low-cost satellite-based internet services is enabling a transition towards the adoption of these satellites

• The earth observation/remote sensing segment is poised to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period as the development of low-mass and low-power navigation sensors in small satellites provides impetus to new remote sensing and earth observation missions

• The civil segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% over the forecast period as commercialization of small satellites introduces academic institutions and research organizations to space technology

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period, owing to increased nanosatellite launches by various academic institutions and increased government support for developing space programs

• Key players in the market include GomSpace, Innovative Solutions in Space (ISIS), SpaceQuest Ltd., and Sierra Nevada Corporation.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05785351/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

