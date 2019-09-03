The global nanosilica market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Nanosilica Market: About this market

This nanosilica market analysis considers sales from rubber, coatings, concrete, agriculture, plastic, healthcare, and other applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of nanosilica in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the rubber segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Its property to reinforce high temperature vulcanized silicone rubber makes nanosilica ideal for use as a filler for NR in the rubber industry. This factor will help the rubber segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global nanosilica market report looks at factors such as growing demand for nanotechnology, growing demand for nanosilica from developing countries, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector. However, energy-intensive manufacturing process, stringent government regulations, and policies on nanomaterials, and availability of substitutes for nanosilica may hamper the growth of the nanosilica industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811975/?utm_source=PRN







Global Nanosilica Market: Overview

Growing demand for nanotechnology

Nanotechnology is gaining importance in various applications such as paints and coatings along with concrete and plastics, owing to its characteristics that enhance the performance of the applied surface. Nanoparticles, such as nanosilica, improve the hardness, UV resistivity, scratch resistance, and antistatic property of materials. The growing concern for health and hygiene in consumers is increasing the demand for nano-coatings in food packaging and pharmaceuticals. .

Moreover, aircraft OEMs make substantial investments in nano-coating to reduce aerodynamic drag. Apart from decreasing the drag, it also prevents safety hazards. This demand for nanotechnology will lead to the expansion of the global nanosilica market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for nano-fertilizers

With the growth of the global population and rapid urbanization, the demand for food production is increasing across the world. Thus, there is a need for advanced agricultural facilities to maximize the yield. This is leading the farmers to adopt the technique of nano-fertilizers to increase the yield production with restricted land and water and minimizing damage to the soil and the environment, thus improving their overall production. Hence, nanotechnology has a significant role in crop production due to environmental safety, ecological sustainability, and economic stability. This demand is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global nanosilica market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nanosilica manufacturers, that include Akzo Nobel NV, Bee Chems, Cabot Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., nanoComposix, Nanopore Inc., Nanoshell Co., Wacker Chemie AG.

Also, the nanosilica market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811975/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

