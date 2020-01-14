The global needle-free drug delivery devices market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market: About this market

This needle-free drug delivery devices market analysis considers sales from inhalers, transdermal patches, and jet injectors. Our study also finds the sales of needle-free drug delivery devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the inhalers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high incidence of asthma will play a significant role in the inhalers segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global needle-free drug delivery devices market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising number of new product launches, and the growing number of strategic alliances. However, frequent product recalls, stringent regulations associated with drug-device combination products, and high costs associated with needle-free drug delivery devices may hamper the growth of the needle-free drug delivery devices industry over the forecast period.



Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, especially type 1 diabetes is on the rise. According to the OECD, in 2017, about 600 children per 100,000 children had type 1 diabetes in Finland. With growing pollution and respiratory infections, instances of asthma have also dramatically increased. Physicians use needle-free drug delivery devices to administer insulin to children with type 1 diabetes. These devices also prove to be quite effective in the immediate administration of asthmatic medications. Needle-free drug delivery devices administer drugs through the skin of patients either by using shock waves or as a pressure generated by gas or electrophoresis. With the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes and asthma, the need for needle-free drug delivery devices is increasing, which will lead to the expansion of the global needle-free drug delivery devices market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Technological advances in needle-free drug delivery devices

The intense competition in the market is compelling vendors to invest in R&D to expand their product portfolios. They are developing innovative and advanced devices to administer regular medications for disease management. These devices facilitate the process of drug administration for the management of several diseases and health conditions. The integration of software with needle-free drug delivery devices helps patients to adhere to their regular regimen of medication and, at the same, allows physicians to analyze the condition of their patients and improve the management of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global needle-free drug delivery devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading needle-free drug delivery devices manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Antares Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Enesi Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, PharmaJet Inc., and Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Also, the needle-free drug delivery devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



