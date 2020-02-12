The Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is expected to grow by USD 1.26 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global negative pressure wound therapy market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.26 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global negative pressure wound therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. In addition, increasing aging population is anticipated to boost the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy market as well.

Market Segmentation

The global negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented as below:



Product

Conventional NPWT

Single-Use NPWT

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global negative pressure wound therapy market growth

This study identifies increasing aging population as the prime reasons driving the global negative pressure wound therapy market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global negative pressure wound therapy market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global negative pressure wound therapy market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Carilex Medical, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc., Medela AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





