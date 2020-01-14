The global neoantigen cancer vaccine industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 34.69% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is Projected to Reach $1826.1 Million by 2030

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

• How is each segment expected to grow in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the expected key regulatory implications in the developed and developing regions for the neoantigen cancer vaccines?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

• What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2023-2030?

• What are the key applications in global neoantigen cancer vaccine market? What are the major segments of these applications?

• Which are the dominant disease types to which the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market caters? Which oncology specialty is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period (2023-2030) ?

• What is the scope of the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?



Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2023-2030



The global neoantigen cancer vaccine industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 34.69% during the forecast period, 2023-2030. The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is expected to generate $227.1 million revenue in 2023, owing to the expected launch of first neoantigen vaccine Tedopi in the market.



The neoantigen cancer vaccine market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as rising prevalence of cancers, increase in adoption of personalized medicine to tailor patient's treatment on an individual level, and significant external funding for executing research and development exercise.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include expected higher cost of personalized cancer vaccines, hurdles in clinical development, and payer uncertainty and outcome-based pricing.



Expert Quote



"The real issues with neovaccines are higher cost, turn-around times, and limited efficacy. The Cost and time to manufacture have come down in the last four years and as technology improves it will come down more."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market



The neoantigen cancer vaccine market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including reported clinical findings, financing and partnership opportunities, expected market and current clinical landscape.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products expected to be allied with the oncology market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of key players, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.



Market Segmentation



• The neoantigen cancer vaccine market (on the basis of approach) is further segmented into personalized and off-the-shelf neovaccines.

• The neoantigen cancer vaccine market (on the basis of disease/application) is segmented into hematological malignancies, gynecological cancer, urinary system cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, solid tumor, prostate, head and neck, and brain cancer.

• The neoantigen cancer vaccine market (on the basis of neovaccine type) is segmented into RNA vaccine, peptide vaccine, dendritic cell vaccine, lipid vaccine, and yeast-based vaccine.

• The neoantigen cancer vaccine market (on the basis of line of therapy) is segmented into first, second and later lines therapy.

• The neoantigen cancer vaccine market (on the basis of therapy type) is segmented into mono/combination approaches.

• The neoantigen cancer vaccine market (on the basis of ROA) is segmented into intradermal, subcutaneous, and intramuscular administrations.



Pipeline Segmentation



• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of approach) into personalized and off-the-shelf neovaccines.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of disease/application) into hematological malignancies, gynecological cancer, urinary system cancers, melanoma, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, lung cancers, solid tumors, prostate, head and neck, and brain cancer.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of neovaccine type) into RNA vaccine, peptide vaccine, dendritic cell vaccine, lipid vaccine, and yeast-based vaccine.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of neovaccine delivery vehicle) into lipid-based, protein-based delivery, viral, bacteria-based delivery approaches.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of line of therapy) into first, second, and later lines therapy.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of product type) into self-originator and in-licensed products.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of developmental phase) into Phase I, II, and III.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of therapy type) into mono/combination approaches.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of ROA) into intradermal, subcutaneous, and intramuscular administrations.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented (on the basis of vaccination type) into preventive and therapeutic neovaccines.



Key Companies in the Neoantigen cancer vaccine Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the neoantigen cancer vaccine market include Roche, Medimmune, Moderna Therapeutics/Merck (in 50-50 Joint venture), Advaxis, Agenus, Genocea, Gritstone Oncology, Neon Therapeutics, Nouscom, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Immunovative Therapeutics, Medigene, Vaccibody, Brightpath Biotherapeutics, Geneos Therapeutics, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• South Korea

• Israel

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



