NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network emulator market accounted for US$ 168.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 323.1 Mn in 2027. The proliferation of IoT, 5G, and connected devices, and necessity of secured networks due to increasing cyber-attacks on digital content are few of the factors driving the network emulator market worldwide. However, increased time-to-market for network deployments and higher R&D costs may restrain the future growth of market. Despite these limitations, encouraging government support and investments in digital infrastructure in developing economies is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the network emulator market during the forecast period.

The global network emulator market is experiencing rapid growth with regards to investments and technological integrations in the product and their adoptions.The latest and advanced technologies have paved the way for drastic transformations in the network emulator service arena.



The popularity in the usage of various applications like Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), wireless broadband access, video chat, HDTV content, mobile TV, Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB), and voice & data services.The advent of IoT and Big Data in the recent times have propelled surge in the number of devices being connected over the internet.



In addition to the rising smartphone penetrations, the increase in the number of devices connected over the internet has resulted in explosion of data resulting in the existing networks to be incapable of handling such a large traffic and complex networks.



The market for network emulator has been segmented on the basis of application, test type, industry vertical, and geography.The network emulator market based on application is sub-segmented into SD-Wan, Internet of Things, Cloud, and others.



The SD-WAN segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the network emulator market, owing to its wide application in businesses and enterprises.The network emulator market on the basis of test type is segmented into protocol testing, signaling, functional testing and others.



The protocol test type led the network emulator market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.The market for network emulator by industry vertical is further segmented into government & defense, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, telecommunication and others.



The telecommunication sector is expected to hold the lion's share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



The overall network emulator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the network emulator market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global network emulator market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the network emulator market. Some of the players present in network emulator market are Apposite Technologies, Aukua Systems Inc., Calnex Solutions Ltd., InterWorking Labs, Inc., Itrinegy, Keysight Technologies, PacketStorm Communications, Inc., Polaris Networks, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Anritsu Corporation, and W2BI Incorporated among others.



