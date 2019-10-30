NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global network emulator market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period



The global network emulator market size to grow from USD 146 million in 2019 to USD 217 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2019–2024. Rise of attacks and security breaches on networks, and the need for reduced downtime in networking are the major factors driving the network emulator market. However, longer timelines and extended Research and Development (R&D) requirements for new networking technologies and price sensitivity of network testing and emulators may limit the market growth.



Internet of Things application type to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Network emulators mimic a variety of network topologies and scenarios to test IoT projects in a controlled and repeatable manner. Additionally, network emulators emulate networks to stress test IoT platforms in real-time and measure the impact of network bandwidth, latency, and packet loss have on IoT performance, and predict the response of IoT platform on any network (i.e., mobile, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Wide Area Network (WAN), or satellite). Network emulators provide a visibility into how different network conditions will impact device performance, which further helps in faster deployment of IoT at a real-world scale.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC has the world's fastest-growing economies, and the technology penetration in the region is high.APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the coming years.



The rising demand for network emulators, which are cloud-driven and cloud-supported, has further resulted in the increase in the demand for network emulator solutions in the APAC region, thereby resulting in more investments and technological advancements across verticals.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the network emulator market.



The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents' profiles:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%



Major vendors in the global network emulator market include Spirent Communications (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Apposite Technologies (US), Polaris Networks (US), PacketStorm Communications (US), iTrinegy (New England), Aukua (US), Calnex (UK), SolarWinds (US), InterWorking Labs (US), GigaNet Systems (US), SCALABLE Network Technologies (US), Valid8 (US), Tetcos (India), and W2BI (US).



Research coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the network emulator market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global network emulator market by application type, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of buying the report:

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in the network emulator market, with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall network emulator market and subsegments.The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain deeper insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



