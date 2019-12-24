The global network security firewall market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Network Security Firewall Market: About this market

This network security firewall market analysis considers sales from both on-premises and cloud-based deployments. Our study also finds the sales of network security firewall in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for strong, unified threat management (UTM) will play a significant role in the on-premises segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global network security firewall market report looks at factors such as the rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD, the need for network security and privacy, and the advent of next-generation network security technologies. However, shortage of skilled workforce and lack of knowledge about threats, and availability of open-source and free-of-cost security firewalls, and high cost of maintenance may hamper the growth of the network security firewall industry over the forecast period.



Global Network Security Firewall Market: Overview

Advent of next-generation network security technologies

The rising number of cyberattacks and data thefts has compelled enterprises from industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT, as well as governments, to adopt integrated security solutions. End-users are integrating solutions such as firewalls, antivirus, encryption, server security, DLP, and backup into their business operations to enhance network security. In addition, with growing digitalization, enterprises tend to deploy several next-generation network security technologies including big data analytics, IoT, ML, and AI to improve operational efficiency and decision making. This can further lead to security issues pertaining to data accessibility. As a result, vendors in the market are launching next-generation network security solutions to enhance security which will lead to the expansion of the global network security firewall market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for SMS firewalls

Organizations across the globe have realized the immense potential of corporate SMS and have incorporated the same to enhance the quality of communication among stakeholders. However, business messaging has further paved the way for grey routes or illegal messaging routes, resulting in SMS fraudulence. This has led to an increasing need to eliminate these grey routes and prevent revenue or data leakage by gaining control over corporate networks. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global network security firewall market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network security firewall manufacturers, that include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., and SAP SE.

Also, the network security firewall market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



