NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Network Security Firewall Market size is expected to reach $6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.







Network security firewall is a security system created for preventing unauthorized access to private information existing on a network. The firewall can be used as software as well as hardware and can isolate a specific network and its data from an outer network in order to keep that network's data private. There are several advantages that come with the implementation of a firewall in a network, especially the easy installation and the high speed. Utilization a firewall for a network is relatively less costly than securing each computer individually.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Solutions is further bifurcated into SMS Firewall and Signaling Firewall. SMS Firewall is further segmented into A2P Messaging and P2A Messaging. Signaling Firewall is further segmented into SS7 Firewall and Diameter Firewall. Services are further bifurcated into Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance, and Managed Services.



Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into On-Premises, Cloud and Network Function Virtualization. Most medium and large companies are now active on the Internet and are linked to an organizational network. Network security firewalls are therefore used for the maintenance of network safety between the external network and the inner network to safeguard the company from fraud and data violations. Network firewalls also help companies to secure communication paths from unlawful access and information misuse, and the network security firewalls market is thus rapidly expanding. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Dell technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, SAP SE, Tata communications limited, Twilio Inc., Orange S.A., and AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Network Security Firewall market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solutions



o SMS Firewall



A2P Messaging



P2A Messaging



o Signaling Firewall



SS7 Firewall



Diameter Firewall



• Services



o Consulting, Integration & Deployment



o Support & Maintenance



o Managed Services



By Deployment



• On-Premises



• Cloud



• Network Function Virtualization



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise



• IBM Corporation



• Dell technologies Inc.



• Cisco Systems Inc.



• Fortinet



• SAP SE



• Tata communications limited



• Twilio Inc.



• Orange S.A.



• AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd.



