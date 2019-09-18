NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Network Security Software Market size is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Network security software is designed to improve a network's safety. There are many distinct kinds of network security software that assist protect data in transit, data at rest, and other network configuration elements. Network security software consists of instruments for real-time monitoring of a network to avoid unauthorized access, data leakage or other threats. These tools can focus on endpoint security, where network information is displayed on machines, or internal security, where different threats occur within the network itself. In addition, elements of core network applications are regarded by some as a different type of network security software, such as patches and operating system security updates.



The key market players of global network security software market are taking significant initiatives to obtain a cutting-edge among the competition. For instance, in June 2019, Cisco introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Network Analytics to allow IT teams to operate at machine velocity and scale through personalized network ideas. Cisco also introduced technologies to efficiently handle customers and applications across the entire business network — from campus networks and Wide Area Networks (WANs) to information centers and the IoT edge. In changing the network security software industry landscape, the services segment will play an important part and will expand during the forecast period. Network security software services support organizations across different verticals with consultations, design and implementation, and training and support in order to efficiently address network threats and therefore guarantee safety across enterprise networks.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions segment is further bifurcated across Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Data Loss Prevention & DDoS Mitigation, Unified Threat Management, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Network Access Control & Secure Web Gateways, Vulnerability Scanning & Sandboxing and Others. Services segment is further categorized into Integration & Deployment, Advisory & Consulting and Support & Maintenance. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Telecom & IT, BFSI and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Avast PLC, Qualys, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., FireMon LLC, IBM Corporation and AT&T, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and AT&T, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Network Security Software Market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solution



o Firewall



o Antivirus/Antimalware



o Data Loss Prevention and DDoS Mitigation



o Unified Threat Management



o Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System



o Network Access Control and Secure Web Gateways



o Vulnerability Scanning and Sandboxing



o Others



• Services



o Integration & Deployment



o Advisory & Consulting



o Support & Maintenance



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Deployment Type



• On Premise



• Cloud



By End User



• Government & Public Sector



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Energy & Utilities



• Aerospace and Defense



• Telecom & IT



• BFSI



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



