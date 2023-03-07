The Global Network Slicing Market is forecast to grow by $821.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.28% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Network Slicing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the network slicing market and is forecast to grow by $821.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.28% during the forecast period. Our report on the network slicing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of smart infrastructures, the proliferation of network function virtualization and software-defined networking, and significant growth in mobile data traffic volumes.

The network slicing market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By End-user

Communication service providers

Enterprises

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the strategic collaboration among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the network slicing market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging business applications across government, industrial, and enterprises sector and low latency connectivity for autonomous vehicles and remote surgery will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the network slicing market covers the following areas:

Network slicing market sizing

Network slicing market forecast

Network slicing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network slicing market vendors that include Aarna Networks Inc., Amdocs Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Tambora Singapore Systems Pte. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Turk Telekomunikasyon AS, Viavi Solutions Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp. Also, the network slicing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

