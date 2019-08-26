NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This neurologic disorders therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both CNS and PNS. Our analysis also considers the sales of neurologic disorders therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the CNS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as recent drug approvals, the increasing geriatric population will play a significant role in the CNS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global neurologic disorders therapeutics market report looks at factors such as approval of novel drugs, alliances, and collaborations, and changing lifestyle. However, uncertainties in the advent of neurostimulation devices, the dominance of generics in major neurologic indications, and social stigma associated with neurologic disorders may hamper the growth of the neurologic disorders therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Approval of novel drugs

The global neurologic disorders therapeutics market is expected to benefit significantly from the recent approvals of various novel drugs for the treatment of major indications. Multiple sclerosis is a widely researched neurological disorder, and several drugs were approved in recent years for the treatment of the indication. Vendors have been conducting studies for the development of disease-modifying drugs for the treatment of the indication, which is expected to cater to the unmet need in the market. This will lead to the expansion of the global neurologic disorders' therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Advances in the diagnosis of neurogenerative indications

One of the major challenges faced by the global neurological disorders' therapeutics market is the lack of effective diagnostic processes for neurodegenerative indications. Hence the need for the development of biomarkers for the indication can lead to early diagnosis and help detect the progression of the disease accurately. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurologic disorders therapeutics manufacturers, that include Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

Also, the neurologic disorders therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

