NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Neuromuscular Diseases Therapeutics Market: About this market

This neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both biologics and small molecules. Our analysis also considers the sales of neuromuscular diseases therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the biologics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing number of special drug designation and clinical efficacy of late-stage pipeline drugs will play a significant role in the biologics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market report looks at factors such as novel approvals, newborn screening tests, and huge unmet need for neuromuscular diseases therapeutics. However, economic burden on patients, stringent regulatory guidelines, and fast progressive nature of neuromuscular diseases may hamper the growth of the neuromuscular diseases therapeutics industry over the forecast period.





Global Neuromuscular Diseases Therapeutics Market: Overview

Novel approvals

Owing to the rapidly progressive nature of the disease, treatments using drugs are not effective and do not stop the disease progression. This leads the vendors to conduct researches on the development of gene therapies and antisense therapies that can stop the progression of the disease and increase the life expectancy of the patients. Thus, the increasing number of drug approvals will lead to the expansion of the global neuromuscular diseases' therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Technological Advances

One of the major factors that are expected to contribute significantly to the R&D of novel therapeutics for neuromuscular diseases is increasing technological advances. The lack of efficacy and non-disease-modifying drugs for the treatment are leading the vendors to focus on identifying the benefits of regenerative therapies as a potential treatment option. The advent of next generation genetic sequencing technology focuses on sequencing human genome while significantly reducing the associated costs. This results in the market witnessing advance sin the identification of mutated genes that cause neuromuscular diseases. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading neuromuscular diseases therapeutics manufacturers, that include Biogen Inc., Novartis AG, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Also, the neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



