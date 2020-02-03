The Global Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market is expected to grow by USD 1.36 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.36 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global neuroscience antibodies and assays market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances. In addition, advances in neuroscience instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global neuroscience antibodies and assays market is segmented as below:

Product

• Consumables

• Instruments



Geographic segmentation

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for global neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth

This study identifies advances in neuroscience instruments as the prime reasons driving the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global neuroscience antibodies and assays market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market, including some of the vendors such as Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Merck KGaA, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Tecan Group Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



