NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neuroscience antibodies and assays market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The global neuroscience antibodies and assays market is expected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2023 from USD 2.57 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%. Growth in this market is driven by the rising incidence of neurological diseases, increasing investments in neuroscience research, and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. On the other hand, quality and cost concerns over the production of antibodies is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.



Consumables are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the neuroscience antibodies and assays market is segmented into consumables and instruments.The consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The consistent usage of consumables and their frequent purchases, and rising government initiatives in the genomics and proteomics research sector are the major factors supporting the growth of the consumables segment.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the neuroscience antibodies and assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals and diagnostic centers.The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market in 2018.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high uptake of neuroscience antibodies in the drug discovery and development process and rising government initiatives in the genomics and proteomics research sectors.



Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe.However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth in the Asian market is attributed to factors such as growing research on proteomics and genomics, favorable funding scenario, and rising incidence of neurological diseases in the Asian region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%; Tier 2 - 42%; Tier 3 - 28%.

• By Designation: C-level- 25%; D-level- 45%; Others- 30%.

• By Region: North America-38%; Europe-32%; Asia -24%; Rest of the World- 6%



List of companies profiled in the report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Abcam (UK)

• Bio-Rad (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• BioLegend (US)

• Cell Signaling Technology (US)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

• GenScript (China)

• Rockland Immunochemicals (US)

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Tecan (Switzerland)



Research Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, technology, application, end user, and region.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



