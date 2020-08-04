The Global Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education Market is expected to grow by $ 3.04 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education 2020-2024



The analyst has been monitoring the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education and it is poised to grow by $ 3.04 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. Our reports on next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for cost-effective LMS for higher education and enhanced content management features.

The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is segmented as below:

By Application

Blended learning

Content management

CBE

Learning analytics

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA



This study identifies inclusion of analytics in LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education covers the following areas:

Next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education sizing

Next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education forecast

Next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education industry analysis



