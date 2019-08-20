NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next generation sequencing market is expected to surpass US$ 18 Billion mark by 2025. Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a novel procedure for sequencing genomes at low costs and high speed with improved efficiency. NGS is a technology in which millions and billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization. The market is driven by factors such as advancements in NGS platforms, decreasing cost of sequencing, improving regulatory & reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests, initiatives from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and increasing application of NGS in precision medicine & molecular diagnostics. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to next generation sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, and ethical & legal limitations are projected to impede the growth of the next generation sequencing market.







By Products - Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market and Forecast

• The consumables product segment dominates the global next generation sequencing market.

• The Platforms segment is the second largest product segment of the global next generation sequencing market.

• The NSG services segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Consumables Market and Forecast

• The library preparation and target enrichment segment captured highest share of the global next generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2018.

• DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection segment held around one fourth share of the global next generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2018.

• Quality Control Kits & Reagents segment contributed least share of the overall next generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2018.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Platforms Market and Forecast

• HiSeq Series captured largest share of the next generation sequencing (NGS) platforms market in 2018, followed by Ion Torrent.

• MiSeq Series contributed over 9% to the total next generation sequencing platforms market in 2018, followed by SOLiD platform in the same year.

• Sequel System and NovaSeq is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

• PromethION held least share of the global next generation sequencing platforms market in 2018.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Services Market and Forecast



Sequencing Services Market and Forecast

• Targeted Re-sequencing (TPS/WES) dominates the global sequencing services market segment.

• RNA Sequencing is the second largest sequencing services as this segment held over a quarter of the market in 2018.

• Whole genome sequencing (WGS) is the third largest sequencing services, followed by the Chip Sequencing services.

• De Novo Sequencing and Methyl Sequencing is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.



Bioinformatics Market and Forecast

• NGS Informatics Services dominate the next generation sequencing bioinformatics market, followed by the primary and secondary data analysis tools.

• Computing is the third largest segment of the next generation sequencing bioinformatics market, followed by biological interpretation and reporting tools.

• Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is likely to capture nearly 11% share of the next generation sequencing bioinformatics market by 2025.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Technology Market and Forecast

• Sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment held maximum share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2018.

• Ion semi-conductor sequencing is the second largest segment of the global next generation sequencing market, followed by SMRT (single molecule real time) sequencing.

• Nanopore Sequencing held least share of the global next generation sequencing market.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Applications Market and Forecast

• The reproductive health segment is the largest application of the next generation sequencing market.

• Oncology (cancer) application is likely to contribute over 40% of the total next generation sequencing market revenue by 2025.

• Rare Disease Diagnostics is the third largest application segment of the next generation sequencing market, followed by Metabolic and Immune (Diagnostic).

• Cardiovascular (risk prediction and diagnostics) applications comprise a strong potential future market for NGS diagnostics.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - End Users Market and Forecast

• The academic research held maximum share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2018, followed by Hospitals.

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for over 12% revenue share in 2018.

• Government research institutes held least share of the global next generation sequencing market.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Regional Market and Forecast

• By region, North America is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing market, followed by Europe.

• According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2018, approximately 1.7 Million of cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S.

• Asia Pacific is likely to contribute nearly a quarter of the global next generation sequencing market revenue by 2025.



This report titled "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market (By Products - Consumables, Platforms, Services, Sequencing Services, Bioinformatics, Technology, Applications, End Users, Regions), Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807799/?utm_source=PRN



