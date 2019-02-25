NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Linear, Crosslinked), By Application (PVC Modification, Automotive, Construction), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global nitrile butadiene rubber powder market size is expected to reach USD 586.0 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Cross-linked NBR is likely to witness the fastest growth, on account of increasing usage of the product in consumer goods and PVC modification sectors.



Nitrile rubber powder is significantly used as a major ingredient for developing industrial rubber goods and automotive body components.It is used in a wide array of industries that require materials providing superior resistance to oil, chemicals, and fuels.



The powder is widely used as a PVC modifier and processing aid for manufacturing hoses, cables, automotive brake pads, and gaskets.Linear NBR powders can be favorably blended with other chemicals and materials, such as fillers and plasticizers.



This product is utilized in injection molding as well as extrusion applications.



PVC modification emerged as the largest application segment in the global NBR powder market in 2017. It is likely to remain the largest consumer segment during the forecast period, owing to extensive use of NBR powder for offering low mold fouling and superior oil resistance in processing PVC products such as hoses and belts.



Applications such as automotive, construction, consumer goods, and footwear substantially consume NBR powder.Consumer goods and footwear are projected to be the fastest growing application segments over the next couple of years.



Rapid utilization of rubber goods in various sectors including household appliances, transportation, agriculture and farming, and leisure and sports is estimated to further drive the demand by 2025.



Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to witness high growth owing to increasing industrialization activities. Presence of substitutes to NBR powder grade, such as heat resistant grade and liquid NBR grade, are anticipated to restrain market growth over the forecast period.



• In terms of revenue, linear product segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of over 5.0% over the forecast period

• PVC modification application dominated the global NBR powder industry with a global market share of over 47.0% in 2016

• North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) powder market is anticipated to exceed 17.2 kilotons by 2025

• Consumption of NBR powder is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, as the product provides superior performance attribute, such as resistance to oils, acids, heat, and abrasion

• RoW comprises Central and South America and Middle East and Africa regions. Growth of plastics and automotive markets in these regions is likely to drive the NBR powder demand during the forecast period

• Some of the key companies present in the industry are Zeon Chemicals, L.P.; Omnova Solutions, Inc.; Sibur Holding; Taprath Elastomers LLP; Shijiazhuang Wuyuan Commercial and Trade Co. Ltd.; Huangshan Hualan Technology Co. Ltd.; Nitriflex S.A. Indústria e Comércio; and LG Chem. Ltd.



