Global Non-GMO Foods Market: About this market

This non-GMO foods market analysis considers sales from non-GMO cereals and grains, non-GMO liquor, non-GMO meat and poultry, non-GMO bakery products, non-GMO edible oils, and other products. Our analysis also considers the sales of non-GMO foods in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the non-GMO cereals and grains segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the initiatives undertaken to cultivate and commercialize non-GMO food products will play a significant role in the non-GMO cereals and grains segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global non-GMO foods market report looks at factors such as the rising consumer concerns about health risks of GMO foods, increasing emphasis on expansion of production facilities by vendors, and growing demand for organic food products. However, rising competition from private label brands, the high purchase price of non-GMO food products, and stringent marketing and labeling regulations may hamper the growth of the non-GMO foods industry over the forecast period.



Global Non-GMO Foods Market: Overview

Increasing emphasis on the expansion of production of facilities by vendors

Vendors are increasingly focusing on the formulation of food products by procuring non-GMO crops and ingredients due to the growing popularity of these food items. This has led to the expansion of its production facilities and investments. For instance, Amy's Kitchen has already announced plans to expand its production facility in the US. This production facility will boost organic farming and sourcing of non-GMO ingredients from local farms. The increasing investments in the expansion of production facilities will lead to the expansion increase of the global non-GMO foods market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

The rising prominence of digital distribution channels

The expansion of e-commerce resources and digital technology of market vendors is enabling them to provide real-time order tracking to their customers. It is also enabling allowing them to offer personalized business services such as market intelligence and real-time order tracking to customers. The increasing focus of vendors on meeting the requirements of a larger consumer base is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global non-GMO foods market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. , and in In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-GMO foods manufacturers, that include Amy's Kitchen Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Cargill Inc., Clif Bar & Co., Murray's Chicken, Nature's Path Foods Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, Pernod Ricard SA, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Also, the non-GMO foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



