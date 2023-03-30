The Global Nuclear Medicine Market to Exhibit Growth at a Significant CAGR of ~10% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The nuclear medicine market is expanding rapidly due to the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic diseases caused by an inactive lifestyle. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population susceptible to chronic diseases, rising demand for image-guided procedures and diagnostics globally, and the presence of robust products in the pipeline will drive nuclear medicine demand during the forecast period

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Nuclear Medicine Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading nuclear medicine companies' market shares, challenges, nuclear medicine market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key nuclear medicine companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Nuclear Medicine Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global nuclear medicine market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global nuclear medicine market during the forecast period. Notable nuclear medicine companies such as Lantheus., Cardinal Health., GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd., Novartis (Advanced Accelerator Applications), Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc, Sotera Health LLC, Bracco Imaging SpA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, Necsa, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Norgine, Eczacıbaşı-Monrol, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC., Eckert & Ziegler., Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Mallinckrodt PLC, and several others are currently operating in the nuclear medicine market.

and several others are currently operating in the nuclear medicine market. In February 2023 , Nuclear Medicine 600/800 Series Systems were recalled by GE HealthCare due to risk of detector fall injuring patients.

Nuclear Medicine 600/800 Series Systems were recalled by GE HealthCare due to risk of detector fall injuring patients. In May 2022 , Penang Adventist Hospital (PAH) , located in Pulau Pinang, Malaysia , launched a full-fledged private nuclear medicine center in northern Malaysia . The new facility offers diagnostic and treatment procedures for specific conditions and diseases such as hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, lymphomas, and bone pain caused by different types of cancer.

, located in Pulau Pinang, , launched a full-fledged private nuclear medicine center in northern . The new facility offers diagnostic and treatment procedures for specific conditions and diseases such as hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, lymphomas, and bone pain caused by different types of cancer. In March 2022 , Bracco Imaging launched Blue Earth Therapeutics to advance the development of therapeutic radiopharmaceutical technology. Blue Earth Therapeutics is building a pipeline of precision-targeted therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, initially focused on prostate cancer, with plans to expand into additional disease areas in oncology.

to advance the development of therapeutic radiopharmaceutical technology. Blue Earth Therapeutics is building a pipeline of precision-targeted therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, initially focused on prostate cancer, with plans to expand into additional disease areas in oncology. In February 2022 , Applied Molecular Therapies launched 177Lu PSMATherapy, a molecularly targeted radiopharmaceutical for treating prostate cancer.

launched 177Lu PSMATherapy, a molecularly targeted radiopharmaceutical for treating prostate cancer. In February 2022 , Cerveau Technologies, Inc. and Nihon Medi-Physics announced that they signed a manufacturing service agreement in which Cerveau grants NMP the right to manufacture [18F] MK-6240, a next generation investigational Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the nuclear medicine market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Nuclear Medicine Market Report

Nuclear Medicine Overview

Nuclear Medicine is an essential component of today's healthcare delivery system and has a significant impact on patient care. The development of various radionuclide and radio-labeled compounds and equipment has resulted in rapid growth in the Nuclear Medicine Market over the last four to five decades. Nuclear medicine employs trace amounts of radioactive materials (or tracers) in products and procedures to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of illnesses. Iodine-131 was the first radionuclide used in medicine. Following that, several other radionuclides and isotopes were created for diagnostic purposes. Several radioisotopes are now produced and distributed in the market for various medical purposes. The two major types of conditions for which Nuclear Medicine has enormous potential are cancer and cardiovascular disease. It also has applications in a variety of diseases, including nephro-urology, orthopedics, rheumatology, and neuropsychiatry.

Nuclear Medicine Market Insights

North America dominated the global nuclear medicine market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period (2022–2027). This can be attributed to the region's increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and other diseases due to high processed food consumption and lifestyle changes. Furthermore, the presence of key domicile players in the region, the rising burden of the geriatric population prone to chronic diseases, the favorable reimbursement scenario for radiopharmaceuticals in the United States, and others are among the key factors that contribute to the growth of the nuclear medicine market in North America between 2022 and 2027. In addition, the rise in product launches in the region is expected to boost the nuclear medicine market growth. For instance, in April 2022, the FDA recently approved 177Lu-PSMA-617 (Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan; Pluvicto) as a targeted radioligand therapy for the treatment of patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the nuclear medicine market, get a snapshot of the Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook

Nuclear Medicine Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving the nuclear medicine market is the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases around the world, which can be attributed to a variety of factors such as genetics, age, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyles. Furthermore, the establishment of nuclear medicine centers that will provide access to nuclear medicine treatments all over the world is expected to boost the nuclear medicine market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment, and the rising approval of new nuclear medicine-based devices that aid in meeting patients' treatment needs will drive the nuclear medicine market in the coming years.

However, the high cost of nuclear medicine, the equipment used in the procedure, and the stringent regulatory approval process may impede the growth of the nuclear medicine market.

Additionally, the nuclear medicine market suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic because the outbreak resulted in the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitalization and diagnostic procedures. As a result, routine clinical examinations and diagnosis procedures were reduced. However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun the process of economic recovery, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape, which has begun the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatient visits for diagnosis and treatment purposes, bringing the demand for products in the nuclear medicine market back on track.

Get a sneak peek at the nuclear medicine market dynamics @ Nuclear Medicine Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Nuclear Medicine Market CAGR ~10% Projected Nuclear Medicine Market Size by 2027 USD 12.4 Billion Key Nuclear Medicine Companies Lantheus., Cardinal Health., GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd., Novartis (Advanced Accelerator Applications), Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc, Sotera Health LLC, Bracco Imaging SpA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, Necsa, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Norgine, Eczacıbaşı-Monrol, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC., Eckert & Ziegler., Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Mallinckrodt PLC, among others

Nuclear Medicine Market Assessment

Nuclear Medicine Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Diagnostic Products [Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) {Technetium-99m, Iodine-123, Xenon-133, And Others}, And Positron Emission Tomography (PET) {Flourine-18, Carbon-11, Gallium-68, and Others}], Therapeutic Products [Alpha Emitters {Astatine-211, Actinium-225, Lead-212, and Others}, Beta Emitters {Lutetium-177, Iodine-131, Yttrium-90, and Others}, and Brachytherapy]

Diagnostic Products [Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) {Technetium-99m, Iodine-123, Xenon-133, And Others}, And Positron Emission Tomography (PET) {Flourine-18, Carbon-11, Gallium-68, and Others}], Therapeutic Products [Alpha Emitters {Astatine-211, Actinium-225, Lead-212, and Others}, Beta Emitters {Lutetium-177, Iodine-131, Yttrium-90, and Others}, and Brachytherapy]

Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, and Others

Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, and Others

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the nuclear medicine market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Nuclear Medicine Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Nuclear Medicine Market 7 Nuclear Medicine Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Nuclear Medicine Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the nuclear medicine market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Nuclear Medicine Market Trends

Related Reports

Cancer Therapy Market

Cancer Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer therapy companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, among others.

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncology drugs companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac biomarkers testing companies, including Beckman Coulter, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, among others.

Angio Suites Market

Angio Suites Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key angio suites companies, including Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lam Vascular and Associates, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, IMRIS, Onex Corporation, among others.

Schizophrenia Market

Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key schizophrenia companies, including Neurocrine Bioscience, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Memory Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Epilepsy Market

Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key epilepsy companies, including Eisai Co.LTD., Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Tay-sachs Disease Or Gm2 Gangliosidosis Market | Onycholysis Market | Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market | Global Electrophysiology Devices Market | Anaphylaxis Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market | Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Allergic Rhinitis Market | Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Chronic Inflammtory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Colorectal Cancer Crc Market | Opioid Induced Constipation Market | Vertigo Market | Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market | Wound Closure Devices Market | Hip Replacement Devices Market | Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market | Egfr Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market | Hyperkalemia Market | Polycythemia Market Neurostimulation Devices Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Ventilator Market | Cerebral Aneurysm Market | Alpha Antitrypsin Market | Binge Eating Disorder Market | Bunion Market | Concussions Market Size | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market | Healthcare Due Diligence Services | Minimal Residual Disease Market | Hypertrophic Scar Market | Lung Fibrosis Market | Anterior Uveitis Market | 22q11.2 deletion syndrome Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Market | Acute Radiation Syndrome Market | Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor Deficiency Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Hyperlipidemia Market | Cardiotoxicity Market | Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market | Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (FAODs) Market | Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome Market | Emphysema Market | Canaloplasty Market | Dravet Syndrome Market | Celiac Disease Market | Chlamydia Infections Market | Syphilis Market | Renal Tubular Acidosis Market | Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Market | Aplastic Anemia Market | Bacterial Pneumonia Market | B cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | B cell Lymphomas Market | Behcets Disease Market Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast—by 2035 | Glioblastoma Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Oncological Drugs in 2022

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

Promising Oncolytic Virues Candidates in Pipeline

ENHERTU's Journey in Cancer Treatment and Management

Potential of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors in Cancer Management

Evolving EGFR NSCLC Treatment Market Dynamics

Emerging Role of Digital Health in the Field of Oncology

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

Top Cardiac Devices in the Market

Telepyschiatry Market

Digital Therapeutics for Mental Health

PTSD Treatment Market

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence

Market Assessment

Product Assessment

Epidemiology Assessment

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us



Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP