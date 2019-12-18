NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The nucleating and clarifying agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024



The global nucleating and clarifying agents market is estimated to be USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing consumption of plastic across the globe and growth in packaging applications are the main factors that have led to the growth the nucleating and clarifying agents industry. Increasing awareness about negative impact of plastics is restraining the growth of the market.



The powder form segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period

The powder segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.The powder segment accounts for the largest market share in 2018, owing to capability to generate a smooth texture on the final product surface and reduce the phenomenon of pinhole, big ripple, and snow pattern caused by static defects.



The powder form of nucleating and clarifying agents is in the form of small particles that offer large surface areas and reduce difficulties while compounding with other chemicals or polymers.



The PP segment is expected to lead the nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period

Based on the polymer, the PP segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019.PP is a semi-crystalline polymer and takes a long time to crystallize while processing.



Thus, nucleating and clarifying agents are used to accelerate the crystallization rate, improve optical properties, and increase the rate of production. The demand for nucleating and clarifying agents for PP polymers is expected to increase due to an increase in the market for packaging and consumer products.



The packaging segment is expected to lead the nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period

The packaging segment is anticipated to be the largest market for nucleating and clarifying agents during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.Nucleating and clarifying agents are required in packaging applications to enhance mechanical properties, thermal stability, and impart transparency to the final products, which are expected to drive the market for packaging application.



The major drivers that aid growth of the packaging application are rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyle, economic trends, rising health consciousness among different classes of consumers, and developments in packaging materials and technologies.



Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the highest growth between 2019 and 2024

By region, the Asia Pacific nucleating and clarifying agents market is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2019 and 2024. The market growth in this region is attributed mainly to the higher purchasing power of the population, which has led to an increase in the demand for packaged food and superior quality consumer products, in turn, driving the market for nucleating and clarifying agents in the region during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the Nucleating and clarifying agents market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 11%, Tier 2 –33%, and Tier 3 – 56%

• By Designation – C-Level – 20%, D-Level Executives – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region –Asia Pacific – 14%, Europe – 29%, North America – 36%, Middle East & Africa – 14% South America – 7%,



Some of the leading manufacturers of Nucleating and clarifying agents profiled in this report include Milliken & Company (US), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), PolyOne Corporation (US), Imerys S.A. (France), Zibo Rainwell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China), GCH Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Plastiblends India Limited (India), and New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage

This report covers the nucleating and clarifying agents market by form, polymer, application, and region.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the nucleating and clarifying agents market.



The report provides insights on the following:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various raw materials and processes of Nucleating and clarifying agents offered by top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming developments in Nucleating and clarifying agents, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the nucleating and clarifying agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the nucleating and clarifying agents market



