Nurse Call System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Wired Communication Equipment, Wireless Communication Equipment), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nurse call system market size is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2026 It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Increasing support for digital healthcare, government penalties for hospital readmissions, and demand for resident and patient safety are expected to drive the demand.

In addition, continuous technology advancements to bring in a new level of communication enabling the widest range of applications configuration to home cares, hospitals, or residential facilities are also expected to upsurge the demand for nurse call system. In April 2015, Mircom launched MiCare wireless nurse call system, designed to enable its integration with cloud technology.

Hospitals have a major share of the nurse call system market owing to the patient flow and increasing chronic and emergency case patients.Moreover, researchers are filing patents for technologies that offer uninterrupted communication.

In December 2018, Ascom Holdings AG has received the approval certificate from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as class II 510(k) for Digistat Smart Central software solution increasing the scope of the Ascom Healthcare to expand their presence in the U.S. hospitals.

North America was the largest regional market owing to the establishment of separate certification and coding system and introduction of new integrated solutions by key players. For instance, in October 2018, Tunstall Healthcare acquired Kanayo Software Inc., and EWII Telecare to expand its Connected Health solutions. The acquisition provided Tunstall with expertise in Software and App products in health and social care.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Wired communication equipment led the market in 2018 owing to the early adoption of technology and continuous innovations such as integration Wi-Fi cordless telephone, IP DECT, and radio pocket pager for greater efficiency and safety

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to the huge population base, high technology adoption rate, and government funding for digital health. The demand for real-time nurse call systems is increasing owing to the need to offer better patient response time and avoiding patient falls

• Market participants are constantly evolving the traditional systems and are incorporating newer techniques and devices. In January 2019, the Hill Rom launched its LINQ mobile application for an improvement in communication between the patient and caregiver formerly in U.S. and Canada with further expansion to Europe

• Some key players in the nurse call system market include Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.; Tyco SimplexGrinnell; Ascom Holding; Honeywell International, Inc.; Rauland-Borg Corporation; TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.; Stanley Healthcare; Azure Healthcare; West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.; and Critical Alert Systems LLC.

