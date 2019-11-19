NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Nutrigenomics Market: About this market

This nutrigenomics market analysis considers sales from obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer research applications. Our study also finds the sales of nutrigenomics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the obesity segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of obese people will play a significant role in the obesity segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global nutrigenomics market report looks at factors such as increasing cost of medical treatment, growing investments by government and private stakeholders, and rising number of health-conscious people. However, high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for easy interpretation of data, low awareness of nutrigenomic technologies in emerging economies, and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the nutrigenomics industry over the forecast period.



Global Nutrigenomics Market: Overview

The increasing cost of medical treatment

There is an increase in the overall healthcare costs due to the rising prevalence of disease and increasing expenditure on hospitals, medicine, and treatment. The medical expenditure by patients is also increasing because branded drugs are expensive. This is driving them to consume fortified dairy products and dietary supplements to prevent health issues and stay healthy. Fortified dairy and dietary supplements contain nutrients such as polyphenols, carotenoids, and vitamins that are based on nutrigenomics. Thus, this will boost the dependence on nutrigenomics, which will lead to the expansion of the global nutrigenomics market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of obesity

The increase in rich, fatty, and high-calorie food and the decrease in physical activities have led to the increasing incidence of obesity worldwide. With the growing rate of obesity, the burden on public health is increased, leading to more patients opting for nutrigenetic testing to aid in obesity management. Obesity can lead to several diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes, gallbladder disease, sleep apnea, kidney disease, cancer, osteoarthritis, cardiac disease, and breathing problems. Nutrigenomics help in identifying the nutrients and gene interaction and in achieving long-term weight loss in a sustainable way. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global nutrigenomics market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading nutrigenomics manufacturers, that include BASF SE, Cell-Logic, Danone, DSM, Genova Diagnostics Inc., GX Sciences Inc., Metagenics Inc., Nutrigenomix Inc., Unilever Group, and Xcode Life Sciences Private Limited.

Also, the nutrigenomics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



