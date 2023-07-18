The Global Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $31.89 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ocular drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% to reach $31.89 billion by 2030 from $22.88 billion in 2023.

This report on global ocular drug delivery devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global ocular drug delivery devices market by segmenting the market based on technology, disease, formulation, end users, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ocular drug delivery devices market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases

Rising Incidence of Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration

Increasing Number of Approvals

Challenges

Post Usage Complications

High Prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Technology

Topical

Iontophoresis

Ocular Insert

Erodible

Non-Erodible

Intraocular Implants

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

In Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs

Others

by Disease

Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Dry Eye Syndrome

Macular Degeneration

Cataract

Diabetic Macular Edema

Others

by Formulation

Liposomes & Nanoparticles

Solution

Emulsion

Suspension

Ointment

by End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Companies Mentioned

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc

Graybug Vision Inc

Eyegate Pharma

Clearside Biomedical, Inc

Alimera Sciences

Envisia Therapeutics

Allergan, Plc

