The Global Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $31.89 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases and Technological Advancements

18 Jul, 2023, 19:30 ET
The "Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report
The global ocular drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% to reach $31.89 billion by 2030 from $22.88 billion in 2023.
This report on global ocular drug delivery devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global ocular drug delivery devices market by segmenting the market based on technology, disease, formulation, end users, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ocular drug delivery devices market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases
- Rising Incidence of Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration
- Increasing Number of Approvals
Challenges
- Post Usage Complications
- High Prices
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Technology
- Topical
- Iontophoresis
- Ocular Insert
- Erodible
- Non-Erodible
- Intraocular Implants
- Biodegradable
- Non-Biodegradable
- In Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs
- Others
by Disease
- Glaucoma
- Diabetic Retinopathy
- Dry Eye Syndrome
- Macular Degeneration
- Cataract
- Diabetic Macular Edema
- Others
by Formulation
- Liposomes & Nanoparticles
- Solution
- Emulsion
- Suspension
- Ointment
by End User
- Hospitals
- Ophthalmic Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
Companies Mentioned
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc
- Graybug Vision Inc
- Eyegate Pharma
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc
- Alimera Sciences
- Envisia Therapeutics
- Allergan, Plc
Share this article