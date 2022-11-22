The Global Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market is expected to grow by $3754.62 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the offshore oil and gas pipeline market and it is poised to grow by $3754.62 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Our report on the offshore oil and gas pipeline market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the economic benefits of offshore pipelines than other oil and gas transportation modes, the surge in E&P activities, and rising global energy demand.



The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Oil

â€¢ Gas



By Sector

â€¢ Upstream

â€¢ Midstream

â€¢ Downstream



By Geography

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ North America



This study identifies the advents in offshore pipeline inspection as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advents in offshore oil and gas pipelines and the increasing number of cross-border offshore oil and gas pipelines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the offshore oil and gas pipeline market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Offshore oil and gas pipeline market sizing

â€¢ Offshore oil and gas pipeline market forecast

â€¢ Offshore oil and gas pipeline market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore oil and gas pipeline market vendors that include Allseas Group SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Atteris Pty. Ltd., Fugro NV, JFE Holdings Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., National Petroleum Construction Co., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO Severstal, PAO TMK, SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sapura Energy Bhd, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and United Metallurgical Co. Also, the offshore oil and gas pipeline market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



