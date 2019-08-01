NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market: About this market



Air drilling is a technique where high volumes of low-pressure air are used to drill oil and gas wells instead of conventional drilling fluids such as water-based mud or oil-based mud especially in the areas with low or no influx of water inside the wellbore. This oilfield air drilling market analysis considers sales from dust, aerated fluids, foam, mist, and nitrogen membrane. Our analysis also considers the sales of oilfield air drilling in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the dust segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as maximum drilling penetration rate which helps extend the drill bit's life by enabling the better cooling of the drill bit with compressed air during drilling will play a significant role in the dust segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oilfield air drilling market report also looks at factors such as rising benefits of air drilling over conventional drilling, increasing active rig count, rising upstream investment. However, challenges associated with air drilling technique, adoption of alternative energy sources, fluctuations in oil and gases prices may hamper the growth of the oilfield air drilling industry over the forecast period.







Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market: Overview



Increasing active rig count



Oil and gas E&P activities are increasing globally as the crude oil prices are recovering. With increased crude oil prices, oil and gas companies are investing in oil and gas E&P projects. The increasing drilling activities will lead to a rise in the demand for oil and gas drilling rigs. This will increase the demand for drilling activities. Thus, the increasing active rig count will fuel the growth of the global oilfield air drilling market, registering at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Automation in drilling rigs



In the oil and gas industry, most of the incidents and fatal accidents happen on the rig floor due to the manual handling of rig equipment. Automation is given more importance in the oil and gas industry due to the level of hazards involved in oil and gas E&P operations. Rig automation has the sole purpose of enhancing workers' safety and the efficacy of oil and gas drilling operations. Automation in rigs changes the interaction between a worker on the rig floor and the equipment. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global oilfield air drilling market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oilfield air drilling manufacturers, that include Air Drilling Associates Inc., Archer Ltd., Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc.



Also, the oilfield air drilling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



