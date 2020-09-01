The Global Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market is expected to grow by $ 1,353.18 th during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the oilfield traveling blocks market and it is poised to grow by $ 1,353.18 th during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on oilfield traveling blocks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800729/?utm_source=PRN The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising investments in upstream oil and gas sector and discovery of new oil and gas resources. In addition, rising investments in upstream oil and gas sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The oilfield traveling blocks market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.

The oilfield traveling blocks market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

This study identifies the rise in the global demand for oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield traveling blocks market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our oilfield traveling blocks market covers the following areas: • Oilfield traveling blocks market sizing • Oilfield traveling blocks market forecast • Oilfield traveling blocks market industry analysis Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800729/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

SOURCE Reportlinker

