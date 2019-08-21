NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Oleoresin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Capsicum, Black Pepper, Paprika, Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic, Onion), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global oleoresin market size is expected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 4.7%, as per the report. Growing demand for flavors & fragrances used in food & beverages and for natural personal care products created using numerous aroma compounds and essential oils are expected to foster market growth. Rapidly expanding food & beverages industry is also contributing to the market growth.

New product launches, growing number of retail stores, economic prices of convenient food and personal care products are expected to be highly influential factors for market growth.Increasing usage of flavors in the pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and nutraceutical products is also projected to augment the demand.

Major manufacturers have strategically established their facilities in close proximity to regions with high production of spices to maintain a consistent supply of raw materials. For instance, India is the largest producer and exporter of a wide variety of spices and their derivatives as well as culinary herbs.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• China is one of the major producers of paprika and is expected to harvest higher quantities in the coming years due to an increase in the cultivation area of paprika in Xinjiang province

• Retail stores have competitive advantage in terms of proximity to end consumers along with loyal customer base

• Increasing consumption of processed food & beverages due to busy lifestyles will drive the demand for flavors & fragrances

• Moreover, increasing disposable income in developing economies is projected to augment the demand for fragrances used in cosmetics, toiletries, perfumes, and soaps & detergents

• Stringent federal regulations regarding farming and cultivation as well as environmental impact of these operations have restricted excess farming activities and decreased the supply of crops for the production of essential oils, which is likely to restrain the oleoresin market growth over the forecast period

