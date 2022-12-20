The Global Online Grocery Delivery Services Market is expected to grow by $652.45 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.43% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the online grocery delivery services market and it is poised to grow by $652.45 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.43% during the forecast period. Our report on the online grocery delivery services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms, rapid growth in m-commerce, and the growing popularity of fast delivery services.



The online grocery delivery services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

â€¢ Individuals

â€¢ Others



By Product

â€¢ Non food products

â€¢ Food products



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in demand for functional foods and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the online grocery delivery services market growth during the next few years. Also, the entry of startups in online grocery market and increased M&A activities and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online grocery delivery services market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Online grocery delivery services market sizing

â€¢ Online grocery delivery services market forecast

â€¢ Online grocery delivery services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online grocery delivery services market vendors that include Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Brandless Inc., Carrefour SA, Coles Group Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., HOFER KG, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., Maplebear Inc., METRO Cash and Carry India Pvt. Ltd., Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Stop and Shop Supermarket LLC, and Walmart Inc. Also, the online grocery delivery services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



