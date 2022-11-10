The Global Online Home Service Market is expected to grow by $ 2.33 tn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 44.36% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Online Home Service Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the online home service market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.33 tn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 44.36% during the forecast period. Our report on the online home service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing influence of digital media, the rising trend of online on-demand home services, and the rising demand for house help, particularly among the working population.

The online home service market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The online home service market is segmented as below:

By Service

â€¢ Home care and design

â€¢ Repair and maintenance



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of startups entering the market as one of the prime reasons driving the online home service market growth during the next few years. Also, rising disposable incomes and improved lifestyle standards of individuals and increasing awareness pertaining to cleanliness and hygiene will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online home service market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Online home service market sizing

â€¢ Online home service market forecast

â€¢ Online home service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online home service market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Cleaning Home Services Pty Ltd., E Home Services, Helpling GmbH, and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Also, the online home service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



