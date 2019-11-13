NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market: About this market

This online language subscription courses market size analysis considers sales from both individual learners and institutional learner end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of language subscription courses in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the individual learner's segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for bilingual and multilingual skilled personnel will play a significant role in the individual learner's segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global online language subscription courses market size report looks at factors such as growing preference for MALL, availability of podcasts and audio-visual tutorials, and regular assessment and certification. However, high cost of development of online language courses, popularity of MOOCs among corporates, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the online language subscription courses industry over the forecast period.



Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market: Overview

Growing preference for MALL

The popularity of mobile-assisted language learning (MALL) has increased due to the growing adoption and use of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. Vendors operating in the global online language subscription courses market offer courses through applications on mobile devices. The courses offered through Mall services are mostly personalized, informal, and spontaneous. MALL simplifies learning and provides flexibility to users in terms of time and place of learning. These advantages associated with mobile devices will increase the adoption of MALL which in turn, will lead to the expansion of the global online language subscription courses market size at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

Emergence of AI-based language learning courses

The integration of AI into language learning modules is increasing due to the rising preference for customization. This is leading vendors to offer platforms using AI and machine learning (ML) for foreign language learners to customize their learning modules and share vocabulary courses based on their preferences, interests, careers, and hobbies. Vendors are further integrating gamification to make learning more interactive and engaging. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global online language subscription courses market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online language subscription course developers, that include Duolingo Inc., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Corp., and The Linguist Institute Ltd.

Also, the online language subscription courses market size analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



