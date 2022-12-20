The Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market is expected to grow by $266.05 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.64% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the online on-demand food delivery services market and it is poised to grow by $266.05 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.64% during the forecast period. Our report on the online on-demand food delivery services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators, multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants, and growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering.



The online on-demand food delivery services market is segmented as below:

By Business Segment

â€¢ Order-focused food delivery services

â€¢ Logistics-focused food delivery services



By Type

â€¢ Restaurant-to-consumer

â€¢ Platform-to-consumer



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the growing prominence of technology and IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing emphasis on cybersecurity measures and the influence of social media will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online on-demand food delivery services market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Online on-demand food delivery services market sizing

â€¢ Online on-demand food delivery services market forecast

â€¢ Online on-demand food delivery services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand food delivery services market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Dominos Pizza Inc., DoorDash Inc., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., EatSure, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Ltd., Grubhub Inc., HelloFood, HungryPanda Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Movile, Rappi Inc., Talabat.com, Uber Technologies Inc, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Also, the online on-demand food delivery services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



