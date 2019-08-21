NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Online Tutoring Market: About the marketThis online tutoring market analysis considers sales from STEM courses, language courses, and other courses. Our analysis also considers the sales of online tutoring in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the STEM courses segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing STEM-related jobs and rising need for students to appear in STEM-related competitive examinations to enroll in reputed educational institutions will play a significant role in the STEM courses segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global online tutoring market report looks at factors such as the growing importance of STEM education, strong global demand for test preparations, and increasing focus on language learning. However, uncertainties in threat from open-source and private tutoring, difficulties in developing and distributing digital content and data security and privacy issues in online tutoring industry may hamper the growth of the online tutoring industry over the forecast period.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807375/?utm_source=PRN Global Online Tutoring Market: Overview

Growing importance of STEM education

STEM integrates science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into a unified learning model based on real-world applications. It equips students to be qualified for job opportunities in the STEM field. Increasing job opportunities in the STEM field is one of the major reasons which will lead to the expansion of the global online tutoring market at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of online microlearning

Microlearning refers to bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities. The focus on personalization and adaptive learning will increase the popularity of microlearning. Online microlearning options have been attracting a wider demographic of students. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global online tutoring market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online tutors, that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., iTutorGroup, TAL Education Group, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807375/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

