The global operating room management market size is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4%. Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the emphasis on cost control and efficiency improvement in hospitals, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, favorable government support, redevelopment projects, and the availability of funding to promote OR infrastructure. However, a dearth of skilled surgeons in integrated operating rooms and the high prices and maintenance costs of ORM software are expected to hinder the market growth.





The software component segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the component, the operating room management market is segmented into software and services.The software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the growing installation of ORM software.



The operating room supply management solutions are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on solutions, the market is broadly segmented into data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions (including temperature management solutions and humidity management solutions). The operating room supply management solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for operating room supply management solutions to manage rising operating room expenditure efficiently



The cloud-based solutions to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period'

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, web-based solutions, and cloud-based solutions.The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in this market during the forecast period.



The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to advantages such as scalable data storage, scalable computing power, machine-learning capabilities, and faster data transfer between organizations of cloud platforms.



The Ambulatory Surgery Centers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period'



Based on end-users, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the global operating room management market in 2020, while ASCs are expected to account for the highest growth rate.



The high growth of this segment is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted in ASCs, rising interest in ambulatory care due to the potential for cost-reduction, and the demand for efficient care among patients.



Asia Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

Geographically, the operating room management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years.



The need to reduce healthcare costs, growing patient volume, and the rising need for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment drive market growth in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30% • By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55% • By Region: North America - 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Latin America – 8%, and Middle East – 2%

Some of the major market players in the operating room management market are Cerner Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Surgical Information Systems LLC (US), Picis Clinical Solutions Inc. (US), Becton, Dickson and Company (US), STERIS Corporation (US), DXC Technology (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), Mckesson Corporation(US), United Health Group (US), Nexus AG (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), BrainLab AG (Germany), Richard Wolf gmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report studies the operating room management market based on components, solutions, delivery mode, end users, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the healthcare cloud computing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



