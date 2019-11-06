NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market size is expected to reach $326.6 million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Ophthalmic instruments designed for the measurement and evaluation of the visual field within which external stimuli projected on a surface will generate a sight sensation with the eyes held in straight-ahead posture. These equipments may determine the peripheral and central visual field and, generally, the zones of depressed or lost vision.

The evaluation fundamentally establishes the capability of each eye individually to see white test things. Ophthalmic perimeters might deploy mobile marks of pre-decided luminosity known as kinetic perimeters or fixed marks known as static perimeters. The outcomes are then recorded for individual eye and comprise a regular curve which represents the periphery of visual field graphically on a polar-coordinate. These perimeters are utilized to determine and evaluate pathologies which lead to the contraction of the peripheral vision namely retinitis pigmentosa and retinal detachment or that affect central and peripheral vision like intracranial pathologies.



With the growing use of mobile phones across the globe a complete new world of communication has opened. Further, with the advent of social media sites, online media assisted with the internet connectivity the mobile phones are now a source of entertainment to masses. It definitely has made things easier and approachable to everyone with being connected 24/7, however, due to its featurtes it is now becoming for of an addiction especially among kids and youngsters. The screen lights, especially blue, emitted of mobile phones, laptops and tablets, could speed up blindness by destructing the eye's retina.



The Ophthalmic Perimeters Market witnesses the presence of many leading market participants Haag-Streit AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Elektron Technology plc, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Konan Medical USA Inc., Metall Zug AG and Metrovision.



The market participants are deploying various strategies to gain growth in market share and expand their revenue size across geographies.



The companies are continuously introducing new advanced devices to make the operation quite easy and accurate. For instance, in March 2015, Carl Zeiss Meditec globally launched Humphrey Field Analyzer 3, as a new iteration of its well-known perimetry platform. The device also showcases a SmartTouch interface, hence reduces the steps a technician have to perform to start a perimetry evaluation. The gaze tracker empowers quick initialization and works on an extended range of subjects as compared to its earlier versions. In March 2018, Coburn Technologies launched two new devices: the SK-650A Retinal Camera and SK-850A Visual Field Analyzer. The SK-850A Visual Field Analyzer provides advanced automatic perimetry to the eye care professional, and the SK-650A Retinal Camera which register very high quality retinal imagery.



Continuous exposure to this screen light activates a reaction in light-sensitive eye's cells which may speed up severe damage resulting from macular degeneration, a comparatively common indication in older adults. It may lead to no vision or blurred vision or in center of visual field.



With the advancement in technology, the manufacturers of Ophthalmic perimeters devices introducing advanced equipment in the market.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Static, Kinetic and Combination. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic and Other End Use. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key companies profiled in the report include Heidelberg Engineering Inc. (Heidelberg Engineering GmbH), Elektron Technology PLC, Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG), Konan Medical USA, Inc. (Konan Medical, Inc.), Metrovision SAS, Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Carl Zeiss AG), Revenio Group Oyj (CenterVue SpA), Canon, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Static



• Kinetic



• Combination



By End Use



• Hospital



• Ophthalmic Clinic



• Other End Use



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o Australia



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Heidelberg Engineering, Inc. (Heidelberg Engineering GmbH)



• Elektron Technology PLC



• Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)



• Konan Medical USA, Inc. (Konan Medical, Inc.)



• Metrovision SAS



• Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.



• Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)



• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Carl Zeiss AG)



• Revenio Group Oyj (CenterVue SpA)



• Canon, Inc.



